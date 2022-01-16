Outrage as a £390-a-month bedsit flat with a sink next to the bed goes on the market, dubbed “smaller than a jail cell.”

A £390-a-month bedsit flat with a sink next to the bed, dubbed “smaller than a jail cell,” has sparked outrage.

For £390 a month, you can share a bathroom with other housemates.

A sparsely decorated room with a narrow corridor and dated kitchen units alongside the bed is shown in photos from the “bedsit situated within a large Victorian house.”

A small plug-in stove, a sink with cabinets, and a microwave and refrigerator built into the floor are all included in this tiny room in Kensington, London.

A chest of drawers and a wardrobe appear to take up every square inch of available space.

A single bed is crammed in less than a metre away, with a small table and chairs at the other end – at least breakfast won’t be too far away.

On Twitter, users joked that they’d seen jail cells bigger than the cramped room.

One user wrote, “I was randomly browsing apartments on Zoopla for no reason and I came across this.”

It’s a farce to live in London.”

The flat has struggled to find tenants despite being listed in November of last year and having a minimum six-month lease.

The property is geared toward students and professionals, according to the listing, and features on-street parking as well as a variety of shops, gyms, and restaurants nearby.

According to the company, it is also “excellently located” between West Kensington and Baron’s Court stations, as well as easily accessible from the M4, A40, A4 and Heathrow Airport.

One person exclaimed, “Omgggggg.”

Another asked, “WHO WOULD WANT TO LIVE LIKE THAT?”

