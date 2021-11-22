Parents have one week to opt out of the final (dollar)300 payment for their child tax credit.

There is only one week left for parents to opt out of the final (dollar)300 payment.

Parents who want a larger lump-sum payment in 2022 only have a week to opt out of the final payment.

By November 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, you can opt out of the final child tax credit payment of 2021.

Those who do not opt out will be paid on or around December 15th.

Since July 2021, payments have been worth up to (dollar)300 per child per month.

The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Some families, however, have chosen to forego the payments.

There are a variety of reasons why you might want to do so.

One of the concerns is having to repay the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after a change in income or filing status.

You can also unenroll if you’d prefer to receive a larger lump-sum payment when you file your 2021 tax return next year.

However, you will not be able to re-enroll in the payments once you have opted out.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our child tax credit live blog…

To unenroll from advance payments, go to the IRS’s child tax credit update portal.

You’ll use an IDme account or an existing IRS username to log in.

If you don’t have either, you can open an IDme account with the IRS.

Follow the “Manage Payments” link once you’ve logged in.

You’ll find instructions on how to unenroll there.

It is important to note that married couples who file a joint tax return must unenroll separately.

If both spouses do not unenroll, the payment may be split, with the non-unenrolled spouse receiving half of the monthly payment.

You can also make further adjustments while logged into the IRS tool.

You might update your mailing address and banking information, for example, if your income has changed this year.

We go over five things you should know about child tax credits.

We also go over whether the child tax credit will be extended into the following year and beyond.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]