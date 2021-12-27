Parents may receive child tax credits worth up to (dollar)600 and (dollar)900 in 2022, as payments may double.

In 2022, parents could receive child tax credits worth up to (dollar)600 and (dollar)900, as payments are expected to double.

As part of an expansion included in the American Rescue Plan passed in March, eligible families received a hefty (dollar)300 payment for six months.

Families will not receive a (dollar)300 payment on January 15, 2022, for the first time since July.

Nonetheless, Joe Biden’s administration is working on a bill that would reinstate the payment in February and issue a back payment for the missed January installment.

The deadline for Congress to extend payments of the (dollar)300 child tax credit until 2022 is December 28, and there is no indication that a deal will be reached by then.

Democrats have pushed for a renewal of the child tax credit payments in 2022, but West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has been a vocal opponent.

The IRS will not be able to process payments for January 15 because the Senate has adjourned for the remainder of the year and has not yet passed the bill.

In the new year, if the Build Back Better legislation is passed, fewer families will receive monthly payments.

Only joint filers who earn less than (dollar)150,000 and heads of households who earn less than (dollar)112,500 will receive a check.

Parents of children aged six and under have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)300 for each child, and parents of children aged six to seventeen have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)250.

The checks only cover half of the enhanced credit; the remaining half will be received when families file their 2021 tax returns this year.

Each younger child is eligible for a credit of up to (dollar)3,600, and each older child is eligible for a credit of up to (dollar)3,000.

Parents used to be able to claim up to (dollar)2,000 for each child under the age of 17 on their tax returns.

However, because the credit is now refundable, more people are eligible this year.

Previously, the CTC was only partially refundable, making those with incomes below a certain threshold ineligible for the credit.

More than 26 million children now qualify for the full credits.

