Partial unemployment: “No reason for the state to continue to pay the full amount”, according to Muriel Pénicaud

Currently, private employees who are partially laid off by their company benefit from a guarantee of 84% of net wages (100% at the minimum wage) which the State and unemployment insurance reimburse fully to employers up to a limit of 4 , 5 Smic.

With the deconfinement and the resumption of activities, Muriel Pénicaud, the Minister of Labor confirmed that this system would gradually be reduced and that the State did not intend to continue to pay “the full wages” of the private sector.

“Today, there are 12.2 million employees who are covered by partial unemployment”, or “six jobs out of ten in the private sector”, she explained on LCI, assuring that this device had enabled avoid a wave of mass layoffs.

Companies will have to pay

But according to her, “today, the conditions for recovery are there”. Edouard Philippe has already warned: “The partial activity system, which is one of the most generous in Europe, will remain in place until June 1. We will then have to adapt it gradually, in order to support the resumption of activity if the epidemic is brought under control, ”he announced in his speech devoted to the strategy of deconfinement, progressive from 11 May. Promotions

The government should say in the week how much wages the company will have to pay after June 1. “It is not yet decided,” she said, adding that “it will be modest at first but progressive”. Partial unemployment will nonetheless remain covered “at full rate” in certain sectors such as hotels and restaurants, which are not allowed to resume their activity.