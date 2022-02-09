Payment schedule for Supplemental Security Income in 2022 has been revealed, with payouts up to (dollar)841 being sent out.

MILLIONS of Americans can mark their calendars for up to (dollar)841 in Supplemental Security Income payments, thanks to a schedule released by the Internal Revenue Service.

The Internal Revenue Service has announced when SSI and SSDI recipients will receive their benefits.

The schedule for 2022 can be found here, and it shows that around eight million people will receive their next SSI payment on March 1.

For the year 2022, the maximum federal SSI payments are (dollar)841 per month for an eligible individual.

The amount is (dollar)1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

Adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and resources below certain financial limits are eligible for SSI.

Payments are also made to people 65 and older who do not have any disabilities and meet the financial requirements.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Supplemental Security Income live blog…

Who is eligible for SSI?

The SSI program pays people who:

According to the Social Security Administration, children of military parents serving on permanent duty outside of the United States are eligible for residency exemptions, and certain students studying abroad may be eligible for SSI payments.

How many people are supported by Social Security?

Currently, 70 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, whether they are retired or disabled.

The benefits are received by nearly nine out of ten people aged 65 and up, and they account for roughly one-third of the elderly’s income.

What can you do if you’re underpaid?

With nearly 70 million Americans relying on Social Security each month, mistakes are bound to happen.

There are steps you can take if you believe you’ve been underpaid.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) defines underpayment as:

If you believe you are being underpaid, call the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 as soon as possible.

Is it possible that my Social Security benefits will be overpaid?

Unfortunately, there’s a chance that your Social Security benefits will be more than you’re entitled to.

In the 2019 fiscal year, this happened only 0.2 percent of the time, according to AARP.

In this case, the Social Security Administration will usually notify you of the overpayment, and you will be required to repay it.

However, your benefits may be delayed until the debt is paid off.

Who isn’t eligible for SSI?

You must have done “enough work” to qualify for Social Security benefits.

Earning 40 Social Security credits is what the Social Security Administration (SSA) considers “enough work.”

For every (dollar)1,510 in covered earnings in 2022, an individual will receive one Social Security credit.

You can only get four Social Security benefits at a time…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.