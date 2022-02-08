Payment update for Supplemental Security Income in 2022 – exact date ‘(dollar)841’ check sent to account in application schedule

Update on Supplemental Security Income payment for 2022 – ‘(dollar)841’ check sent to account in application schedule on exact date

THE IRS has published a calendar that shows when millions of Americans will receive their Supplemental Security Income payments, which can total up to (dollar)841 per month.

The first day of each month is when Social Security benefits are usually sent.

For the year 2022, the maximum federal SSI payments are (dollar)841 per month for an eligible individual.

The amount is (dollar)1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

On March 1, approximately eight million people will receive their next SSI payment.

Adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and resources below certain financial limits are eligible for SSI.

Payments are also made to people aged 65 and up who are financially qualified but do not have any disabilities.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Supplemental Security Income live blog…

What factors influence the amount of SSI?

Monthly amounts for the following year are typically calculated by multiplying the current year’s unrounded yearly amounts by the COLA in effect in January of the following year.

The new unrounded sums are divided by 12 and rounded to the next lower multiple of (dollar)1.

Social Security offers a supplement.

In these states, the Social Security Administration administers some types of state supplement payments, while the states administer others:

States that do not receive supplemental payments

States that do not provide funds in addition to the federal SSI payment include:

Contacting the Social Security Administration

Here are some examples of automated phone services:

If you’re deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY equipment, contact the TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

Contacting the Social Security Administration

Several Social Security offices were only open for face-to-face visits for severe cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Social Security Administration, the easiest way to contact a representative is to go to SSAgov or call 1-800-772-1213 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wait times are often shorter Wednesday through Friday or later in the day, according to the administration.

Automated telephone services are also available 24 hours a day.

Is it possible for my Social Security benefits to be overpaid?

There’s a chance that your Social Security benefits will be higher than you’re owed.

According to AARP, this only happened 0.2% of the time in the fiscal year 2019.

In this case, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will usually notify you of the overpayment, and you will be required to repay it.

However, your advantages could be…

