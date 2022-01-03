Payments from the fourth stimulus check could be deposited automatically into accounts in 2022 without the approval of lawmakers.

An expert claims that a FOURTH round of stimulus checks could be deposited into bank accounts without being voted on by lawmakers in Congress.

For months, some Americans have been advocating for recurring payments, with one petition garnering nearly three million signatures.

In May, Adam Ruben, the director of the Economic Security Project, spoke with members of Congress about the idea of “automatic stabilizers.”

“Putting these kinds of triggers in place would smooth out the recovery,” he said, adding that “no one would be left at the mercy of Washington gridlock in future recessions.”

According to Newsweek, if automatic stabilizers were in place, stimulus funding would not need to be approved by lawmakers in Congress.

Joe Biden has previously been urged by members of the influential Joint Ways and Means Committee to automate unemployment insurance bolsters and direct stimulus checks.

Citizens “should not be at the mercy of constantly shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions,” the lawmakers argued.

Democrats and Republicans have struggled to reach an agreement on Covid relief measures throughout the pandemic.

Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, started a petition in 2020, urging Congress to implement recurring (dollar)2,000 checks for families and a (dollar)1,000 payment for children.

Before leaving office, former President Donald Trump signed two stimulus packages worth (dollar)1200 and (dollar)600 each into law.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog…

In addition, beginning in March 2021, checks up to (dollar)1400 were deposited into bank accounts.

Despite calls for more money, the White House has so far refused to implement a new round of stimulus payments.

Americans in several states, including California, Maine, and Maryland, have received financial assistance.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus II initiative will see tens of thousands of Californians receive payments worth up to $1100 in the coming weeks.

Residents in zip codes ending in 928-999 will receive their stimulus check until January 11th.

The deadline for Americans to receive their check is February 1st.

It can take up to three weeks for paper checks to arrive after they have been posted.

If they wanted to receive a state stimulus check, California residents had to file their tax returns by October 15.

Recipients must have lived in California for at least half of the fiscal year 2020 and be residents on the date the payment is made.

Maine residents began receiving stimulus payments on November 15.

A total of more than half a million residents are expected to receive the one-time payment of (dollar)285.

United States of America

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.