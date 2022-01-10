Payments of between (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 in stimulus checks will be made TOMORROW – the zip codes that will receive the funds are listed below.

The stimulus checks will be issued TOMORROW in amounts ranging from (dollar)600 to (dollar)1,100 – here are the zip codes that will receive the funds.

On January 11, 2022, Californians can expect their final round of stimulus payments.

The California pandemic stimulus program sent out 180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million in late December, and they should arrive throughout January.

Payments were sent using the last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

Some payments may take a little longer to process for accuracy and completeness.

If your tax return is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment, you should allow up to 60 days for it to be processed.

Between December 13 and December 31, Californians with zip codes between 720 and 927 should have received payments.

The stimulus checks are expected to arrive by January 21.

The remaining zip codes, which range from 928 to 999, are currently being mailed, and will continue to be mailed until January 11, 2022.

Payments have been made to California residents in these zip codes since December 27.

By the 1st of February, Americans should have received their check.

A California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 is required to be eligible.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of a home are all included in the CA AGI income section.

If Social Security is your only source of income, you will not be paid.

If you have the other sources of income listed above, you might be eligible for Social Security benefits.

You must also be a California legal resident who has filed your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021.

8.5 million GSS II payments have been issued thus far, according to the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB).

Adults in the Navajo Tribe who qualify may receive up to $2,000 in checks, while minors may receive up to $600.

Married couples with one child may qualify for up to (dollar)4,600 in aid, while those with two children may qualify for up to (dollar)5,200.

The initiative was approved on December 29, according to Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation.

Approximately 345,000 checks will be issued to those who qualify once the law is passed.

The funds come from (dollar)557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

