Payments of (dollar)1,100 in stimulus checks will be issued in the next EIGHT DAYS – here’s who’ll get the money.

Payments of (dollar)1,100 in stimulus checks will be issued in the next EIGHT DAYS – here’s who will get the money.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus II initiative will see tens of thousands of Californians receive payments worth up to $1100 in the coming weeks.

The stimulus checks are intended to help low-income families who have been affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Governor Newsom has approved approximately (dollar)12 billion in Covid relief, with the most recent round of checks totaling nearly (dollar)575 million.

Payments started in October and will last until January 2022.

Depending on eligibility and whether a first Golden State Stimulus check was received, the checks range in value from (dollar)600 to (dollar)1,100.

Residents of California had until October 15 to file their tax returns in order to receive a state stimulus check.

Recipients must have lived in California for half of the fiscal year 2020 and be residents on the payment date.

Beginning December 27, the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks were mailed out.

Qualifying residents who live in a zip code ending in 928-999 will receive their checks from December 27, 2021, to January 11, 2022.

A paper check could take up to three weeks to arrive, according to the tax board.

The last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return were used to send payments.

Some payments may require additional processing time to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return has been processed if it is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment.

Between September 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, the majority of direct deposit stimulus payments were issued.

Allow up to 45 days after your return has been processed if you filed after September 1, 2021.

You must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 to be eligible.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of a property are all included in the income section of CA AGI.

You will not be paid if Social Security is your only source of income.

Some Social Security recipients may be eligible if they also have the other sources of income listed above.

