Payments of up to (dollar)1,100 are expected in the next three days, so make sure you get your money.

Eligible California residents can expect a “surprise stimulus” of up to (dollar)1,100 in their mailbox or direct deposit by the end of the week, just in time for Christmas and the New Year.

The first batch of checks was distributed on November 29, with the final payments expected by December 17.

The state’s Golden State II program provided the 800,000 paper checks and 3,000 direct deposit payments.

Those who are eligible for a stimulus check will usually receive it through the refund option on their tax return.

A stimulus check worth between (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 will be given to eligible households.

Governor Gavin Newsom has approved a (dollar)12 billion coronavirus relief fund.

To be eligible for the payments, you must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and be a California resident at the time the payment is made.

Your California Adjusted Gross Income [CA AGI] for the 2020 tax year must be between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000, and your 2020 taxes must be filed by October 15, 2021.

Those who did not receive a check in this batch should expect two more rounds of stimulus checks later this year.

Based on the last three digits of the ZIP code used on their 2020 tax return, the state released the following timeframes for qualifying recipients to expect their payments by mail:

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog…

The GSII checks are distributed every two weeks until every Californian who qualifies has received one.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed the state’s (dollar)100 billion budget in July.

The state anticipates providing coronavirus relief to 15.2 million California households, or roughly two-thirds of the state’s taxpayers, as part of the plan.

“The Golden State Stimulus is critical to lifting up those hardest hit by the pandemic while also supporting California’s economic recovery,” Newsom said at the time. “It puts money directly in the hands of people who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities.”

By December 17, a total of (dollar)563 million in relief checks will be mailed out.

