Payments worth (dollar)3,600 will affect millions of tax returns in 2022.

TAX season is approaching, and parents who chose to forego monthly child tax credit checks in 2021 can expect a full payment of up to (dollar)3,600 per child in their tax returns this year.

Keep an eye out for a letter from the IRS, and don’t throw away any paperwork that could help secure a child tax credit payment in 2022.

Families who received advance child tax credits will receive letters from officials in 2021.

The letters will “assist taxpayers, or their tax professional, in preparing their 2021 federal tax return,” according to IRS officials in a statement.

Parents who did not opt out of the checks last year can claim the remaining (dollar)1,800 on their tax returns.

Payments of up to (dollar)3,600 per child were made in 2021, with eligible families receiving up to (dollar)300 per child per month.

Offers for money back

You can earn rewards simply by doing your weekly shopping.

And it’s safe to say that depending on how often you use cash back and how much you spend, you could earn hundreds of dollars each year.

Ibotta, for example, claims that its average user earns (dollar)150 per year from online purchases and groceries.

And according to TopCashback, the average member receives (dollar)345 in cash back.

Cities are experimenting with universal basic income.

Cities are also experimenting with universal basic income, which is a set of recurring payments from the government to individuals.

Pittsburgh, Columbia, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Chicago are among the cities that offer these programs.

Low-income residents in most cities can benefit from these UBI programs.

For example, Newark, New Jersey, which recently expanded its UBI program to 400 residents, requires a household income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Residents who meet the criteria will receive (dollar)12,000 over the course of two years.

Some states are sending stimulus checks to businesses.

California sent out its final batch of payments worth up to (dollar)1,100 to specific zip codes on January 11.

Maine has also stated that it will continue to send (dollar)285 payments until the end of the year.

Your adjusted gross income must be less than (dollar)75,000 to qualify for a California stimulus check.

Single filers in Maine must earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year to be eligible to file.

A man from Indiana defrauded the CTC.

In November 2021, a man from Mitchell, Indiana, allegedly stole more than (dollar)600 of a woman’s child tax credit money, according to a local news outlet.

The incident was caught on camera

