Peak of tensions in Syria: Turkey claims to have destroyed a “chemical weapons installation”

A new escalation of violence between Ankara and Damascus. Turkey said on Saturday that it had destroyed a “chemical weapons installation” of the Damascus regime in north-western Syria. An action in retaliation for air strikes that killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers on Thursday.

During the night of Friday to Saturday, Turkish forces destroyed “a chemical weapons installation located 13 km south of Aleppo, as well as a large number of other regime targets,” said a senior Turkish official. on condition of anonymity, without providing further details.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) claimed that Ankara had in fact struck the Kweires military airport, east of Aleppo, where, according to him, no chemical weapons were used. is stored.

The Damascus regime has been repeatedly accused of having used chemical weapons since the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011. It denies this, claiming to have got rid of its chemical arsenal, which many observers doubt.

The new Turkish strikes come after the deaths of at least 34 Turkish soldiers in bombings attributed by Ankara to the regime of Bashar al-Assad in the Idleb region (north-western Syria) since Thursday. In retaliation, Ankara claims to have bombed many of the regime’s targets.

Putin and Erdogan soon to meet

This escalation between Ankara and Damascus has also strained relations between Turkey and Russia, one of the main supporters of the Syrian regime. On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone interview during which they expressed their “concern”. The two leaders could meet in Moscow next week, according to the Kremlin.

In recent weeks, President Erdogan has repeatedly urged Syrian forces to withdraw from certain areas of Idlib by the end of February, threatening to force him if not. In theory, this deadline expires at midnight on Saturday.

