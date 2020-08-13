Pensioner, 73, manages to outsmart cruel PayPal fraudsters – now he’s £1,380 better off

A clever pensioner has revealed how he managed to outwit a group PayPal fraudsters, after they contacted him at 2am for “help”, pretending to be his friend.

John Richards, a 73-year-old technician from North Yorkshire, was able to turn the tables on the hackers after they approached him on August 3, posing as his friend on Facebook.

“Can you help me receive a payment for my camera if you know how to?” the Facebook message read.

“It didn’t seem usual for him to I agreed to help, ” Richards told Mirror Money.

“He asked if he could use my PayPal account to collect the money from the buyer, so I sent over my details and agreed to help him.”

However, in the minutes that followed, five payments, amounting to £690 each, arrived in his account. Richard became suspicious.

“All this for a camera?” he asked his friend, concerned.

Two of the incoming payments were blocked by PayPal, however three, totalling £2,070, managed to get through.

Richards then tried to transfer the money to his bank account to send to his friend.

However, this was quickly blocked by Metro Bank.

“My bank spotted the fraud and blocked the transfers I set up, returning £2,070 to my current account on Monday morning,” he said.

That’s when the scammer, pretending to be Richards’ friend, started pressuring him to call the bank and get the transfer cleared.

“Can you call Metro Bank one more time to confirm for me please?” the scammer asked.

“Just give them one ring for me just to make sure and then keep £50 for helping.”

However, Richards was unable to help as his bank refused to transfer the money.

The scammer then came up with a bizarre proposal: “Could you loan me £1,000 and in two hours I’ll sort it back with £200 on top for all your help?”

Smelling something suspicious, Richards rejected this idea and asked the scammer for a phone call so that Richards could verify his identity.

However, the scammer refused, claiming that he was at work: “I want to call you but got managers overlooking me,” he said.

Since then, two payments of £690 have been reversed on Richards’ PayPal account, meaning the scammers were able to retrieve some of their money.

However, Richards still has £1,380 in his bank account which he’s refusing to return to PayPal on the grounds that they allowed him to become a fraud target.

“We always recommend that people should never accept or move money on behalf of someone else. If you get such a request, just say no,” a PayPal spokesman told Mirror Money.

“We never lose sight of the fact that we are entrusted to look after people’s money. We take this responsibility very seriously and use advanced fraud and risk management tools to keep our customers and their payments safe.”

Mirror Money has heard from several victims who have been affected by this scam, and in most cases, the person has been left out of pocket.

The website Cyber News says this PayPal loophole usually starts with a message from a “friend” on Facebook, asking for your help with a purchase.

The person asks if they can use your PayPal account to collect the money from a buyer, which seems very innocent.

They then suggest that you collect the money on their behalf, transfer it to your bank account and then send it over to their account.

In theory, you shouldn’t lose any money.

However, once you’ve transferred the cash over and they’ve received it, the fraudster uses PayPal’s “chargeback” feature to reverse the transaction, leaving you in negative equity and out of pocket.