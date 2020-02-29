Pensions: Assembly votes to apply reform to special regimes

The National Assembly voted on Saturday morning to apply the pension reform to special plans, relaunching the debate on prescriptions. Article 7 of the reform project, which alone has been the subject of some 800 amendments, provides for the integration of special schemes (SNCF, RATP, Paris Opera, etc.) into the “universal” pension system by points .

The various speakers regretted Saturday that the government has used an order to regulate the special regime for seafarers, LR Eric Woerth summarizing: “Too many orders kill orders”.

The centrist deputy (Liberties and Territories) Philippe Vigier asked the government that a formal presentation of the orders be made before the social affairs commission or the special pensions commission, a practice of “good democracy” for the elected official. “Whenever Parliament is bypassed, it is weakened, and when it is weakened, it is the people who are,” he warned.

Socialist Laurence Dumont said she was “amazed to see deputies defending the principle of ordinances”. For the communist Alain Bruneel, this methodology of the government does not “respect the Parliament”.

For LREM, a “social open space”

The UDI Paul Christophe argued with the prescriptions “an original method which aims to favor social dialogue”. The “walker” Jean-René Cazeneuve defended a system with “many democratic safeguards”, especially with governance.

A government amendment has been adopted which aims to extend the scope of the ordinance to the choices of the generations affected by the reform. An amendment of the special committee was also adopted, which allows the maintenance of fixed contribution bases for the seamen’s scheme, and their possible increase, to “guarantee the current level of pensions”.

LREM MP Julien Borowczyk defended an “open social space” introduced by the reform, contrary to the “backward-looking and negativist society” defended by the left opposition. For the rebellious Eric Coquerel, it is nothing less than “the law of the jungle”.

The left castigates a leveling down

The review of the article started on Friday. Co-rapporteur Nicolas Turquois had argued that integration into the universal system is “not the negation of history”, believing that “it makes sense that all these trades are found” in the “universal” system.

The three left-wing groups – PS, PCF and LFI – castigated a reform “to level everyone down”, claiming in particular that abandoning the special regimes “without having a clear arduous schedule” is “a sham”.