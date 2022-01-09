Pensions: ‘Forcing’ young people to consider their future can improve the present.

If it became mandatory for 18 to 21-year-olds to pay into a pension, the entire UK economy would benefit.

Automatic enrolment reforms, which require all employers to provide employees with a pension, have had a significant impact on the number of people saving for retirement.

Since the changes were implemented in 2012, over 10 million employees have been automatically enrolled in a workplace pension, with many of them saving for the first time in their lives.

However, getting people to contribute to a pension is only the beginning.

The reality is that many people will not be able to retire comfortably on the current minimum contribution rate of 4% from the employee, 3% from the employer, and 1% via tax relief.

We’ll need to figure out how to get more people to save more money in their pensions for a longer period of time at some point in the near future.

To be eligible for auto-enrolment, you must currently be 22 years old.

The previous government promised to reduce it to 18 by the’mid-2020s,’ giving those who enter the workforce early an extra four years to take advantage of matched employer contributions, tax relief, and, hopefully, investment growth.

According to the think-tank Onward, this could add up to an extra £20,000 in retirement.

Getting young people into the habit of saving earlier could have additional benefits, and the economy could benefit if those extra pension savings are directed toward things like UK infrastructure projects.

On Wednesday, Conservative MP Richard Holden introduced a Private Members’ Bill to increase pressure on policymakers to advance this reform.

It also supported extending auto-enrolment to all workers, regardless of income (currently, you must earn £10,000 or more to qualify) and eliminating the ‘lower earnings limit’ (currently set at £6,240) so that the first pound of contributions is eligible for a matched employer contribution.

None of these reforms should be viewed as a panacea; after two years of economic turmoil, businesses would undoubtedly balk at the prospect of paying more into pensions, and people must be encouraged to take responsibility for their own retirement.

However, getting young people to save a little more is the bare minimum that will be required if we are to avoid a future crisis.

AJ Bell’s retirement policy is overseen by Tom Selby.

