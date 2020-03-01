Pensions: the main points of the reform, after 49-3

The main points of the pension reform according to the bill of which the deputies begin the examination (AFP /)

A new pension system “universal” and by points, with a very controversial “age of equilibrium”: here are the main points of the reform, in the modified version on which the government launched the 49-3.

It adopted amendments adopted by the Assembly as well as measures resulting from discussions with the social partners.

“Universal”

The future system will cover “all people working in France, without exception”: employees in the private sector and special schemes, civil servants, magistrates, soldiers, farmers, self-employed workers …

All active workers born from 1975 will contribute to a new “National Universal Pension Fund” which will oversee the 42 existing schemes – before, perhaps, absorbing them.

The deputies symbolically noted the future increase in teachers’ salaries, by isolating in a specific article of the bill this “guarantee”, which will have to be concretized in a future programming law.

To respond in particular to the discontent of lawyers, the text provides for a reduction of 30% on the base of social security contributions for independent professions, and a “solidarity device” to support “small firms”.

And the transition for the self-employed will last 20 years and not 15 years as initially planned.

The text inscribes “in hard” one of the ordinances on the “right to information” of the pensioners, the oppositions criticizing in a recurrent way the thirty programmed ordinances.

By points

The amount of the retirement will depend on the number of points accumulated “throughout the professional career” and no longer on the contribution period (in quarters) and the reference salary (25 best years in the private sector, last 6 months in the public).

Comparison of changes in life expectancy, “healthy” life expectancy and the average retirement age in France, according to the National Old Age Insurance Fund (Cnav) and the ” Insee (AFP /)

Fundamental unit of account of the future system, the point will have an “acquisition value” (during the career) and a “service value” (for the calculation of the pension), which cannot decrease or increase more slowly than inflation.

The value of the point will be calculated using a “new indicator” from INSEE on “the evolution of average income from work per capita”, the left criticizing “guilty amateurism” by basing a model on ” an indicator that does not exist “to date.

Another sensitive subject is the consideration of the arduous nature of certain professions, on which discussions with the social partners have not yet resulted.

The government however plans in the text to generalize the medical examination at 55 years for workers exposed to arduous factors and wants to improve the methods of acquisition of points, within the framework of the professional prevention account, for workers exposed to several occupational risk factors.

The bill also includes a “retraining leave” for people subject to hardship, up to six months.

Balance Age

The legal retirement age will remain at 62 (or less for certain professions), but it will be necessary to “work a little longer” to receive a full pension.

An “age of equilibrium”, combined with a “bonus-penalty mechanism” of 5% per year, will thus aim to “encourage the French to leave later with a better pension”.

Initially, the government envisaged its entry into force in 2022, to gradually increase it to 64 years in 2027. Faced with union opposition, this “short-term measure” was withdrawn from the bill, a ” conference of funders “to propose by the end of April other means” of achieving financial balance “.

Early departures

Civil servants exercising certain “royal functions” (police, customs, prison guards, air traffic controllers) can always retire at 57, even 52 years of age. Ditto for the military, who will keep the right to receive a pension after 17 or 27 years of “effective service”.

For other civil servants in the “active categories” and employees of special schemes, the legal age will be gradually raised to 62, but the extension of the “arduousness account” and of retirement for permanent incapacity already in force in the private sector will allow some to stop working at 60.

The government also adopted a communist amendment on the sewer workers. Those recruited before January 1, 2022 can leave at age 52.

In the hospital public service, civil servants who have opted to remain in category B may continue to leave at age 57.

Career Ends

Phased retirement, which makes it possible to receive part of his pension while continuing to work part-time, will be extended to employees on a day package, special schemes and farmers.

The rules for accumulating employment and retirement will be modified so that those receiving a full pension can earn additional points when they resume an activity.

Minimum pension

Future retirees “having completed a full career” will receive if necessary “additional points” so that their pension reaches 1,000 euros net in 2022, then 83% of the Smic net in 2023, 84% in 2024 and 85% in 2025.

Family rights

Each child will be entitled to “a 5% increase in points”, half of which will be allocated to the mother for maternity. The other half may be shared between the two parents or allocated to one or the other.

An additional bonus of 2% will be granted for the third child and divided equally between the father and the mother, unless they decide otherwise.

Additional points will be awarded to single parents.

Conjugal rights

The survivor’s pension will guarantee to the surviving spouse, from 55 years and after at least two years of marriage, “70% of the retirement points acquired by the couple”.

However, these rules will only apply “from 2037”, for people who have joined the universal system.

The government ensures that divorced persons will be able to benefit from a percentage of the survivor’s pension from their deceased ex-spouses.

