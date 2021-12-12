People are being encouraged to get outside and connect with nature by a sustainable backpack company.

Oscar Boatfield and Nell Wharton, the co-founders of sustainable accessory brand BearMade, are the subject of this week’s 30-second interview.

Although we now cater to a broader outdoor X urban market, BearMade was born on a riverbank in Hampshire in 2018, shortly after I met my wife and BearMade Co-founder, Nell.

We both enjoy being outside and in nature, but we didn’t like how difficult it was to get started fly fishing, so we devised a small fishing bag that would only hold the “Bear” essentials.

We wanted to promote a more simple and adventurous side of the sport that we enjoy, as well as hold workshops to encourage people to get outside and connect with nature.

We started making prototypes after teaching ourselves to sew (very badly).

Fortunately, finding Amy, our master bag maker, did not take long.

She took our prototypes and combined them with our designs to create the bags we sell today.

In many ways, we are one-of-a-kind.

We try to explore different ways of doing things because the current accessory business model is typically done badly.

GLOCAL – We consider the big picture while acting on the ground.

We only sell our bags in the countries where they are produced.

This is currently the case in the United Kingdom.

WORKSHOPS – We want to help our community become more connected to nature through workshops.

We will have actively assisted at least 200 people in getting outside and planted over 4,000 trees by this time next year.

INTEGRITY – We believe that openness is crucial.

It is unquestionably something that distinguishes us.

We share our cost breakdowns, all of our materials, and probably way more information about ourselves than we should.

With BearMade, we’re attempting to create a community, and we believe that in order to do so, you must be open and honest with others.

Covid allowed us to take a step back and consider how we can make a bigger difference.

We made the decision to reach out to people outside of the fly fishing industry in order to have a larger impact on the general outdoor X urban consumer.

We started a program called “Bear Share,” in which members of our community were paired up to keep each other company during the holidays.

