Perfect World Group unveils new brand to serve business professionals

China’s entertainment conglomerate Perfect World Investment & Holding Group introduced a new brand on Saturday to serve business professionals and small and medium sized businesses.

Called 88.com, the internet platform will include an email service, knowledge sharing, business networking, recruitment and industry news updates, aiming to provide better customer experience for young professionals.

In Chinese culture, the number eight carries the meaning of fortune, luck and happiness, according to Dr. Chi Yufeng, chairman of Perfect World Investment & Holding Group. “With double eight in our brand, we would like to offer a sense of positive energy, convenience, efficiency and new business opportunities to young professionals.”

The email service was launched on Aug. 8. The company explains that, unlike conventional messaging services, Perfect World Email incorporates office automation functions, video conferencing, as well as file storage and synchronization services to empower small businesses, freelancers, and young professionals.

From content to designing, the new brand is targeting more on young people especially those born after 1995 and 2000, said Dr. Robert H. Xiao, vice chairman of Perfect World Investment & Holding Group and CEO of Perfect World. “Besides providing happiness through our games, film and TV products, Perfect World Investment & Holding Group hopes to help them navigate the challenges as they enter the workforce.”