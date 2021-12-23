Personal income and expenditures in the United States increased in November, as expected.

The PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, increased by 5.7 percent year over year, reaching its highest level since 1982.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to a report released on Thursday by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal income and spending increased in November, matching market expectations.

Personal income rose (dollar)90.4 billion in November, up 0.4 percent from the previous month after rising 0.5 percent in October.

In November, personal spending increased by (dollar)104.7 billion, or 0.6 percent, from the previous month.

The October figure was raised from 1.3 to 1.4 percent.

In November, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose by 0.6 percent.

The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, increased by 0.5% from the previous month.

The PCE price index increased by 5.7 percent year over year, the fastest increase since July 1982, while the core PCE price index increased by 4.7 percent.