Philippe Etchebest: “40% of restaurants will not reopen” after confinement

Best worker in France, starred chef at the head of his restaurant in Bordeaux, juror of “Top chef” on M 6 where he also presents “Nightmare in the kitchen”, Philippe Etchebest, 53, is bubbling. Member of the collective “Resto ensemble”, the cook launched an SOS to the government on behalf of his profession, which had been stopped since March 15 due to confinement due to the coronavirus.

Why are you going up there?

PHILIPPE ETCHEBEST. Small or large, what happens to restaurateurs is serious and will be even more so. We are all concerned. I have a restaurant with 60 partially unemployed employees. And we don’t know what will happen. Today, 30% of restaurateurs were unable to advance their employees’ wages in March and it will probably be 70% in April. Can you imagine the disaster? We are told that we will be reimbursed on our advances but the restaurants have little or no cash and the reimbursement will not be made in full.

What are your fears?

Catering represents 1 million jobs, not to mention the impact on cafes, merchants, etc. You have to see the number of calls I receive from producers, artisans, fishermen who can no longer sell their fish. Many restaurants are going to close their doors. It will be a massacre. 40% of them will not reopen and that will leave a lot of people on the window. And for those who will reopen, if it’s with half their capacity, how will they do it? I am pragmatic: my establishment serves 80 people. If we go to 40, when I have organized my workforce for double, I will have to part with half the staff.

What are you asking for?

We are waiting for a clear speech, decisions, government announcements to help us. Insurance companies must intervene but they will not be able to pay the full amount of collateral damage. The state must therefore participate. It is up to him to take responsibility. Today, he seems a bit overwhelmed without imagining the plight of restaurateurs who had already suffered social movements. They were on the edge of the abyss. There they are inside.

How do you imagine deconfinement?

How will we do it? Our servers will they have to wear masks, be equipped. It is scary despite everything. I am in contact with Paul Pairet in China (Editor’s note, the head of several establishments in Shanghai, sworn with him as “Top Chef”) and he explained to me that since they reopened, his large brewery is operating at 50% and the second at 10%. It is not because we are fat that we are stronger because wages, expenses … everything is multiplied.

What keeps you going?

I have always had faith and learned to cope with difficult situations. I will face as far as I can. I made a commitment to my team to do everything to ensure their employment. But if it lasts too long…. If we have to work more, we will do it. There will be collective cohesion to rebuild our country, its economy. We do not have a choice. In this drama, I hope one thing while also thinking of our children: that we learn lessons to reorganize, to think of the economy in another way, more rational, closer. If nothing changes, the deaths and collateral damage that may be greater after the virus will have been for nothing. Everyone must get started, including the state. The example comes from above. It is up to our President to show us the way.

