Photos of Lenovo’s First Gaming Smartphone Have Been Leaked Along with Some Exciting Features

Reports have shown that photos of Lenovo’s first-ever gaming phone have been leaked online. As told by The Verge, a “trusted” anonymous source leaked unreleased material along with the specs for the new phone to XDA Developers. However, there is no guarantee that all these details will reflect in the phone’s final design.





Lenovo has long been preparing to release its first gaming smartphone under the brand, “Legion Gaming.” And thanks to a very trusted source, everyone will now be able to take a look at the details of the potential design and its detailed specifications.

According to XDA Developers, “In late December of 2019, Lenovo created a new account called “Legion Gaming Phone” on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Over a month and a half later, Lenovo officially teased the first smartphone under its Legion gaming brand. The company uploaded a poster announcing that this upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s highest-end SoC for mobile devices.”

On March 3, general manager of Lenovo China Mobile, Chen Jin, teased the public that the Legion gaming smartphone will be featuring a disruptive new architecture to solve issues for mobile games like surface temperatures and reduced charging speeds. News on this eventually slowed down following the coronavirus pandemic.

Although receiving some have expressed skepticism, Lenovo managed to tease some posters about the 90W fast-charging feature of the Legion gaming phone. The company did clarify, however, that they are serious about the numbers and specs that they are putting out.

XDA Developers said that “There will be more than one first-generation Legion smartphone model. More recently, Lenovo shared a render suggesting the Legion gaming phone has a notch-less display, and they also uploaded a video revealing that there will be a second USB Type-C port on the side so users can charge the phone while they hold the device horizontally.”

Aside from official teasers, there have been a handful of leaks as well, such as an image posted on Weibo of what seems to be Lenovo’s Legion gaming smartphone bundle. The entire bundle includes the phone, wireless earbuds, a pair of gamepads, and a protective case.

The report also added that “Although I’m still not 100% convinced the actual Lenovo Legion will look like the phone in these renders, I am very sure that the videos I obtained are official marketing videos. Lenovo may be exaggerating a bit about the phone’s bezels-as some smartphone companies tend to do in their marketing renders-but the overall design shown here will likely reflect the actual phone’s design.”

