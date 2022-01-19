Who owns Pica Pica Candy is a mystery.

Who knows who owns Pica Pica Candy.

The Texas-based candy company has been in operation for more than three years.

Pica Pica is a popular Mexican candy brand that has gone viral on social media among Latinx influencers.

Many people have wondered who is behind the Pica Pica candy brand, which is based in Texas, since it became popular on Instagram in 2018.

The company was founded by Amanda Castillo, a mother who was putting together a candy table for her son’s birthday party.

In a July 2021 post, Castillo posted a picture of herself posing with her candy.

Castillo wrote, “Tomorrow is @picapica.tx’s birthday!”

“I was planning my son’s birthday party three years ago when I decided to chile coat candies for his snack table.”

“They were so well received that I decided to open a small Instagram store in my town to deliver them.”

I had so many orders that I had to ship them instead of just delivering them.

The narrator exclaims, “And the rest is history!”

Nearly 600,000 people follow the company’s Instagram account.

Castillo has a sizable social media following, with nearly 30,000 followers on her personal Twitter account.

The CEO of Pica Pica is married, and she and her husband have a son.

According to The Focus, Castillo is married to Eusebio Salazar, another Pica Pica director.

“They met at a mall Gamestop when she was 16 years old.”

According to the publication, the couple married in 2014 and will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on December 27, 2021.

Pica Pica candy is only available online.

The candy company has partnered with a number of Latinx social media influencers to promote the brand.

The brand’s Instagram bio reads, “The original dulces enchilados.”

Castillo is the CEO of Pica Pica Candy, Pica Pica Candy Bar, and Happy Daze CBD, according to her social media bio.

