“Picnic”: Online supermarket starts in the coronavirus crisis in the Ruhr area

“Picnic” in the Ruhr area. The online supermarket is very popular because of the corona virus. The first distribution center now opens in Herne.

The Dutch “Picnic” online supermarket opens its new location in Herne .

opens its new location in . With this, the grocery supplier spreads its catchment area in Ruhr area out.

out. A first one Distribution center is already in Viersen.

Herne / Ruhr area – The way into the Supermarket is currently not very fun. shopping Everyone should go alone. In front of the shops there are sometimes queues of meters and in the store it is important to keep your distance: the current one is too big riskto infect themselves or others with the coronavirus *, as RUHR24.de * reports.

Shopping in times of the corona virus: online supermarket “Picnic” starts in the Ruhr area (Herne)

But that is by no means the only concern. Many people suddenly make hamster purchases * because of the coronavirus situation, for fear of it suddenly not making pasta or none Toilet paper to have more in stock. It is in the German supermarkets enough for everyone Customers are stopped, the goods in usual household Buy quantities.

A concept that easily circumvents the problems of shopping in times of the coronavirus crisis (current developments in NRW in the live ticker) * is now coming into play Ruhr area. The starts in Herne “Picnic” online supermarket from Wednesday (April 1) the operation of its new location. On 14,000 square meters, the Grocery supplier a big one on Südstrasse Distribution center built up, it says in a current press release of the city of Herne.

Advantage in the corona virus crisis: online supermarket “Picnic” delivers everything at home

And that in the Netherlands founded company has a whole compared to the “normal” supermarkets – at least because of the coronavirus situation decisive advantage: Because “Picnic” delivers to households Online order the groceries home. The employees are responsible for the trips Electric cars back. Overall, the online supermarket has 10,000 items in its range.

Tomorrow after the night shift try my luck i-where to get toilet paper the thought of going shopping stresses me very internally.

Fortunately, I was able to contribute most of it #picnic order, but unfortunately there was also no toilet paper, kitchen roll or handkerchiefs – Sweetloonyxo (@EternalDreame) March 31, 2020

The food supplier’s products cover everything necessary for daily needs. So there is fresh baked goods, fruit and vegetables such as Toilet paper and also goods from cooling. When shopping, customers can do anything about an app taxes and those who order by 10 p.m. will get the goods the next day, according to “Picnic”.

However, the new location of “Picnic” in Herne has a catch

“Picnic is a real stroke of luck for Herne. New forms of shopping are particularly in demand now. This settlement fits perfectly into our strategy for the economic regeneration of the city, “said Hernes Mayor Dr. Frank Dudda.

However, there is a catch. Currently can Herner customers don’t use the new offer because Herne not in the delivery area lies – one Expansion of the delivery area but on the Ruhr area city firmly planned, says the company.

Picnic already supplies some cities in the Ruhr area. © Picnic / dpa

“Picnic” location in Herne is the second in NRW

The Distribution center in Herne is the first in the Ruhr area, but not in NRW. The company operates another warehouse Online supermarket already in Viersen. From there, customers can currently be supplied in Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen, Bochum, Duisburg, Krefeld and Mönchengladbach, among others. It is currently not known which cities will be supplied by the new warehouse in Herne.

As reported by the WAZ (payment barrier) “Picnic” currently around 80,000 customers in North Rhine-Westphalia, but there is one Waiting list with about 70,000 potential customers. Due to the new location in Herne, with around 400 employees to be hired, the company could clearly in the future more orders accept and possibly be with it Enlarge delivery area. Likri

* RUHR24.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

Rubric list picture: © Picnic / dpa