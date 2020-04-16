Pig breeders’ sons become billionaire grocers after the pandemic

(Bloomberg) – Lim Hock Chee and his wife sold chilled pork at a rented stall in a grocery store.

Now, after more than 35 years, his family runs 61 supermarkets across Singapore and is one of the billionaires.

Shares of Sheng Siong Group Ltd., which competes with Amazon.com Inc. in the city-state, rose to a record high on Wednesday as supermarkets have become the preferred place to shop after the government partially suspended the coronavirus pandemic. The stock has risen more than 30% since the low of March 19.

The family’s total wealth, based on its 57% stake in the retailer, which is held primarily by Lim and his two brothers, has increased to $ 1.1 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. That would have been unimaginable when Lim opened the pork stall to ease the supply flood on his father’s pig farm. The brothers took over the supermarket where the stand was located and transformed it into the first Sheng Siong store in 1985. Today they are planning a trip to Singapore’s digital banking scene.

According to a spokesman for Sheng Siong, the founders declined to comment on their assets. The brothers and their family were put in the media spotlight in 2014 when their mother was kidnapped. She was released unscathed after Lim paid the ransom and the kidnapper was sentenced to life in prison.

Applications for admission show that Lim bought more shares last month through an account he shared with his wife. He may have learned a thing or two from previous outbreaks.

“When people stayed away from restaurants during SARS, we enjoyed brisk business because more people started buying groceries to cook at home,” he said in an 2008 interview with The Straits Times.

Supermarket billionaires

According to Juliana Cai, analyst at RHB Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd., grocery shopping is likely to remain robust, even though restrictions on social distance and panic buying are easing.

“Employees are likely to be encouraged to continue working from home to prevent another wave of virus infection,” she wrote, keeping Sheng Siong as her number one choice among consumer stocks.

The Lims are not the only ones to benefit from an increase in food spending.

Amazon.com Inc., which owns Whole Foods Markets, rose to another record on Wednesday, raising founder Jeff Bezos’ fortune to $ 139.8 billion. Alice, Jim and Rob Walton, members of the world’s richest family, now have a total net worth of $ 168.5 billion as their Walmart Inc. shares increased 8.4% this year.

Radhakishan Damani, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. controlled in India now has net worth of $ 10.7 billion, an increase of approximately 10% since the beginning of the year.

See also: Waltons get richer than ever before with recession-resistant Walmart

Social distancing

DBS Bank Ltd. analysts expect Sheng Siong to increase profits in the next two years, and are leading social distancing and stimulus measures and cost cutting. The company generated a net profit of S $ 75.8 million (S $ 53.1 million) in 2019 on sales of S $ 991.3 million.

“Sheng Siong’s target customers are not so much millennials who are open to online grocery shopping,” wrote DBS Alfie Yeo and Andy Sim to customers on Wednesday.

The grocer with his “decent” branch network and logistics chain could ultimately be a takeover target for online gamers, the analysts wrote.

The brothers are already considering parting with their core business. Sheng Siong Holdings, a privately owned Lims company, is part of a consortium led by local gaming company Razer Inc. that has applied for a digital banking license.

In an interview with tax and consulting firm RSM Singapore last year, Lim Hock Chee said people should embrace change because “the world never stops spinning”.

