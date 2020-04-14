Pikachu Earbuds From Razer Let You Catch All The Music

If you’re concerned about catching all the music, Razer’s upcoming Pikachu earbuds may just be the answer to your auditory needs. In a report from Gizmodo, it was revealed that Razer’s new Pokémon Pikachu True Wireless earphones will start selling in China this week.

These wireless earbuds will, of course, be carried in a replica Poké Ball charging case and will, most probably, be the main draw for those looking to get the device.

According to the Gizmodo report, the device will not have an active noise canceling feature; the yellow silicone ear tips should do an adequate job.

Its 13-millimeter drivers “will result in excellent bass reproduction, they result in an active battery life of about three hours, or 15 hours in total when topped off using the charging case.”





Of course, its sunshine yellow color inspired by arguable Pokémon’s most famous character will be deemed cute by many, and makes it stand-out among the dozens of wireless earbuds in the market with more subtle shades. And finally, people will have a real reason to carry around a Poké Ball.

According to an Engadget report, the device also has IPX4 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.0 radio. It’s low latency mode, “reduces the latency to 60ms for the sake of competitive gaming.” Meanwhile, its eye-catching charging case has a front button that lights up to indicate its battery level–not whether there’s an actual Pokémon’ inside.

The Verge has said that the earbuds will be selling at $120 upon release in China. The rest of the world will have to wait a while before it reaches your nearest gadget store.

