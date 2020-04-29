Pixel Buds 2 vs. AirPods Pro: This is Where Apple Lacks Against Google

Google has now revealed its second version of Pixel Buds called Pixel Buds 2. For those people that are unfamiliar with the first earbuds, don’t be too sad. Most of the people that reviewed the first one do not give the device good reviews. However, this might change now with the new model.

The much-improved Google Pixel Buds have a lot of new things on its table to look out for. According to XDA Developers, the 2nd-Gen Google earbuds is a “truly wireless” device, compared to the first one.

One thing that the 2nd-Gen shows the difference to the original is its physical design. Though the design seemed to be too similar to the 1st-Gen, it has a different “sporty” shape that allows its users to move more swiftly and easily.

In general, it has a better Bluetooth technology and a Fast Pair feature to easily connect to all kinds of gadgets you have out there.

Here’s where the Pixel Buds 2 shows advantage– compared to Pixel Buds and even on its tough competitor, AirPods Pro.

One of the most iconic and price-worthy features that Google Pixel Buds 2 has is the technology called “adaptive sound.” Every earbud devices need to be advanced with its music technology, and Google seemed to win the slot.

As said via Google, adaptive sound dynamically and subtly adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments. This means that every time your Pixel Buds 2 detects a huge noise in your close surroundings. It also will automatically lower its volume for you to hear the sound coming from whether a person is talking to you or something really important in your vicinity.

Another thing that this feature means is that users will no longer tap the volume or go to settings if you need to lower or increase the volume of whatever you’re listening to. And that is where Tom’s Guide found the loophole between Pixel Buds 2 against Apple’s AirPods Pro device.

Compared to Google’s, AirPods Pro also has a feature called ‘transparency mode.’ This feature, just like the Pixel Buds 2, allows its users to let all the ambient sound to enter wherein it can amplify the sound.

If the marketing is true on the specs of this device, this could be one of the highlights of 2020. And if you want to purchase your own, Pixel Buds 2 only varies its prices at $179. This price is higher than the regular AirPods for only $159 but is way cheaper compared to AirPods Pro that varies prices for $249.

