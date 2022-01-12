Please explain how iMoney can help you in the year 2022.

What financial goals, concerns, or questions do you have?

I’ve been debating what to write about in this week’s editorial: energy prices, rising costs of living, shoddy State pensions and pay raises, terrible savings rates and rising mortgage rates, the ongoing cladding scandal… the list of doom and gloom goes on and on.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of negative feelings about the world, life, and the economy, and I’m miserable, Covid.

Instead of ranting about all the things that are wrong with the world (and there are plenty), I thought I’d ask you, dear reader, what you want to see in the pages of iMoney in 2022.

Please let me know what financial concerns you have; rather than revisiting tired old topics, I’d like to be helpful, not patronizing, and relevant.

Here are some of the things I’m thinking about for my own personal finances this year in an effort to get your cogs turning on money, a subject that most people only read up on when they have an immediate need to do something like remortgage, save for another tax year, or can’t remember how to fill out the tax return.

My miniature Schnauzer Zillah (yes, I got a lockdown puppy) is looking forward to a walk to my right (yes, on my desk) as I type this.

What does she have to do with money? She’s probably my second-largest monthly expense, after the mortgage.

I hadn’t budgeted for the amount of money she’d need for vet bills, insurance, food, and, ahem, discretionary spending on toys, beds, blankets, and other soft items.

So, in 2022, being a little smarter about how I keep Z in the style she’s used to while not going broke is at the top of my money considerations list.

The next item on my to-do list is to relocate.

I’m selling my apartment in order to join the post-pandemic exodus to the countryside.

When it comes to lockdown procedures, I’m a cliche.

That means, instead of being in a state of chaos, I need to make sure my personal finances are in order.

Ankle boots are a thing of the past for me.

Tell us how you’d like to use iMoney in 2022.

