Plexiglass, warning signs, admission controls: How Aldi, Lidl, Rewe Co change in the corona crisis

Almost all supermarket chains have started to regulate entry into the markets more widely.

Rewe and Edeka, for example, largely adhere to a decree by the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia. This means that only one customer can be allowed into the branches per ten square meters. There is no nationwide regulation.

“We are currently in the process of developing concepts that aim to restrict access to markets where the customer base requires it,” said the Rewe Group, which also includes the Penny markets.

On request, Aldi pointed out that “entry controls or admission restrictions could occur in some places” – for example in times of high customer traffic or if the necessary distance of 1.5 meters between people could not be maintained.

The measure is intended to reduce the risk of infection with the novel corona virus.

The other supermarket chains and discounters are similar to Aldi. Basically, everyone is in contact with the authorities in order to meet the respective requirements and regulations.

As a spacer, Lidl is currently installing floor stickers and various posters in all branches, on which the customer is asked to keep a distance of two meters, to pay without cash and to comply with hygiene regulations.

In addition, Lidl as well as net admission controls, provided that the respective districts and cities have specified a regulation on the limitation of people to a certain area. In addition, Netto regulates entry in high-traffic branches so that the safety distance of two meters can be maintained.

Kaufland takes it easy: “Due to the size of our branches, we can keep the required minimum distance. The local regulatory authorities control our security measures. Depending on the location, we implement the requirements with Kaufland employees or work with external security companies.” says the Kaufland press office.

At Edeka, it is emphasized that protecting employees and customers is always the top priority. The independent EDEKA retailers therefore always try to find individual and pragmatic solutions with a view to the local situation. It is important that “we all deal with this situation with prudence and in solidarity.”