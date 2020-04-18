Pokemon GO Abra Community Day Returns! How to Catch Abra?

Heads up, Pokemon GO players! Here’s a piece of good news for you. Pokemon GO has officially announced the return of the much-awaited Community Day! Unfortunately, it will not have the same process as before– since the government implements Coronavirus lockdown. Here are the things you should know about Abra Community Day. How to catch Abra?

April Community Day, first scheduled in March, is now coming back to give additional fun to the Pokemon GO that everyone loves to play. For the first time in history, Pokemon GO‘s next Community event has been reworked to be playable at home.

Since everyone is now required to stay inside due to the virus spread, Niantic has made the game possible to be played inside homes in order for PoGo players to enjoy the iconic event still.

Starting next Saturday, Apr. 25, from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. local time, Pokemon GO Community Day will be featuring the ‘Psi Pokemon’ called Abra. Just like old times, Community Day will be offering Incense lasting for three straight hours during the event and a 3x Catch Stardust. What’s going to be different is that players will not have the ability to roam around the city but just inside each of your four-corner room.

How to catch Abra Pokemon?

This event will primarily focus on the psychic Pokemon Abra. For those who don’t know him, here are the things you must know to catch him during Community Day. Abra has a peculiar trait for anyone planning to catch this Pokemon.

Aside from being a psychic Pokemon, he also teleports when someone tries to catch it– making this event quite tricky. However, there are a lot of tricks on how to catch Abra easily.

For example, according to a Redditor, catching Abra in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu must be planned accordingly. And it could also be a great tip to do on Pokemon GO.

u/Firest0rm14 said that approaching Abra must be done slowly if you don’t want him to teleport quickly. Players only have few chances to trick him into entering your Pokeballs, so make sure you give whatever it takes during the event.

For PoGo players, here’s a little tip. If you wanted to catch Abra during Community Day, a 5km egg is enough to make it happen. However, you have to catch these as many as possible in the wild. You need to have a number of these eggs to make room for Abra’s evolved forms like Kadabra and Alakazam.

If you are lucky to evolve this Pokemon up to two hours during the event, you can get it to be Alakazam– who has an exclusive attack called Fighting-type Fast Attack Counter!

If you are more than lucky during the event, you can also spot a Shinier version of Abra!

