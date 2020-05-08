Pokemon GO Guide: How to Get Legendary Ho-Oh With Johto Throwback Challenge

After last week’s Throwback Challenge featuring the Kanto region, Pokemon GO players will now revisit the Johto region and get a chance to capture the legendary flying and fire-type Pokemon, Ho-Oh.

According to HITC, anyone who wants a chance to get the legendary bird should complete all of the Johto Throwback Challenge missions for this week.

As the missions reset each week, players will only have a few days to complete all of the challenges and get rewards, including encounters with different Pokemon from the Johto region, and once they complete everything, they’ll be rewarded with an encounter with Ho-Oh.

In order to get the Pokemon, it’s essential to know what it’s weakness is, which could greatly help you in battle.

When you finish all of this week’s Pokemon GO challenges and come face to face with the flying and fire-type Pokemon, make sure you use a rock, electricity, or water-type Pokemon as these are the weaknesses of the monster.

Capturing Ho-Oh is an excellent advantage to any Pokemon GO players as its exclusive move, Earthquake, could come in handy in future battles.

With that, here are the complete sets of tasks for this week’s Throwback Challenge 2020 as well as the corresponding rewards you will get, as per GameRant:

Step One

Rewards for these tasks: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Xatu encounter

Step Two

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Pineco encounter

Step Three

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Miltank encounter

Step Four

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Misdreavous encounter

Step Five

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Hitmontop encounter

Step Six

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Skarmony encounter

Step Seven

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Piloswine encounter

Step Eight

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Donphan encounter

Step Nine

Rewards: 10 Rare Candies, 9,000 XP, and Ho-Oh encounter

With the Pokemon GO Johto Throwback Challenge, Pokemon from the Johto region will spawn more frequently and will also be featured in the 7KM eggs throughout the week.

Additionally, a Shiny Dunsparce is also available in the AR game now.

