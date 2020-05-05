Pokemon GO Guide: How to Get Mewtwo in the Kanto Throwback Challenge Event

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Niantic Lab’s Pokemon GO will be holding a Throwback Challenge event that will feature different Pokemon from different regions across the Pokemon franchise. And the first part highlights the Kanto region that will run from May 1 to May 8.

Pokemon GO guide: How to get Mewtwo and finish the Kanto Throwback Challenge

In a report by Polygon, there will be more chances for Kanto region Pokemon to spawn in the game, as well as hatch seven-kilometer eggs. There will also be more chances to get double XP that can be gained by raiding, catching Pokemon, and hatching eggs.

A few Pokemon fans can catch Pikachu with special Charizard hats, along with Shiny Venonat and Venomoth debuting in the game with the Kanto Throwback challenge event.

How to getting a Mewtwo

Perhaps the most exciting challenge is that Pokemon GO players who complete the Kanto Throwback Challenge tasks will get a Mewtwo at the end of the event–along with some rare Pokemon such as the Aerodactyl.

In addition, players who complete the tasks for this Throwback Challenge, together with the next sets that will be coming in the next weeks, will be rewarded with a Genesect, which was only available before from a paid Special Research task set.

The Throwback Challenge tasks for this week include different steps, with each step having three tasks.

Read Also: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Has Fake, Haunted Art Pieces





Here the steps are along with the corresponding rewards for each task and each completed step.

Step 1

Reward: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Onix encounter

Step 2

Reward: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Starmie encounter

Step 3

Reward: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Raichu encounter

Step 4

Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Tangela encounter

Step 5

Reward: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Weezing encounter

Step 6

Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Alakazam encounter

Step 7

Reward: 2 Silver Pinal Berries, 1 Rare Candy, Nikoding encounter

Step 8

Reward: 10 Rare Candy, Mewtwo encounter

Aside from these Kanto Throwback Challenge tasks, there are also the Field Research tasks that Pokemon GO players can finish to get a chance at getting Bulbasaur, Venonat, Squirtle, and Pikachu encounters.

Read Also: Coronavirus Game That Has Hidden Anti-China Messages Now Banned in China