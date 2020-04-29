Pokemon GO Remote Raid Passes Have Finally Arrived! Here’s What to Expect

Pokémon GO’s Remote Raid Pass has finally arrived, and devoted players all around the world have been excited to play.

The new feature is now available for everyone who is at least a trainer at level five, and will automatically allow you to join a raid remotely. This means that players will not have to physically travel to a gym to participate in raid battles.





As long as you have a Raid pass, you can use it to join any kind of raid that will appear on the nearby screen. A total of three remote raid passes will be received through a special one-poke coin bundle from the shop in-game. Niantic will also be selling additional remote raid passes at a limited-time price tag of 100 PokeCoins.

This new feature is helpful for all players, but it does come with a handful of admonitions. Even though 20 players are allowed to join the same particular raid, only several trainers can do so using remote raid passes.

Aside from this, other players who join raids using these passes will initially have a similar attack power as those physically present at the current gym and will eventually be reduced.

“We’ll be making adjustments to this feature over time, including changes to the number of Trainers who can join remotely, the ability to invite friends to raids regardless of their location, and the mentioned adjustment to attack power for Trainers battling in a raid remotely,” Niantic said on their website.

Every day at midnight, players will receive a bonus mission without having to spin a Pokestop. These missions will be slightly different from the ones you get from Field Research at these stops, and will solely focus on tasks that you can complete while you are at home.

Trainers that optimize active bonuses over time will be able to rest easy as each Star Piece, Incense, and Lucky Egg has a 30-minute duration time. This new feature will also allow you to try and mobilize more of these bonuses before the effects on the items wear off.

According to Gamespot, “Remote Raid Passes are only the latest measure Niantic has implemented to make Pokemon Go easier to play from a personal setting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You will also be able to receive one bonus Field Research task each day without spinning a PokeStop. You can also now feed your Pokemon multiple Candies and Stardust at once, letting you power them up much more quickly than before.”

Remote Raid Passes have arrived in Pokemon Go just as Landorus is readying to leave Raids. The Legendary Pokemon’s departure was originally scheduled on April 21 but has been extended by one more week.

