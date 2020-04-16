Pokémon Go to Offer Stay-at-Home Raids to Convince Players to Stay Indoors and Observe Social Distancing

Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, is now trying to convince its players to stay home by offering them new ways to raid, power up, and send and receive gifts on the game all from the comfort of their own homes.









According to the company, they have said that “We’re excited to announce upcoming changes to Pokémon GO. In our continued efforts to prioritize Pokémon GO experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings and from home, you’ll soon be able to enjoy the new features.”

When it comes to the Raid Battles, you will be needing a Raid pass. But this time, Remote Raid Pass will be a new item and players will be able to join any kind of raid battle they can see on the nearby screen or on the map by tapping it. Only one Remote Raid Pass will be needed to join each raid and this will allow players to hold a limited amount of RRPs at a time.

Up to 20 players can hop on the same raid. The Raid Battles that Trainers will complete with a remote raid pass will count toward any kind of raid-related research objectives or medals.

Trainers will also receive one daily bonus field research task every day at midnight without having to spin a Pokestop, and it will be different each time. These will focus on various activities that you actually complete while at home.

It is known that sending gifts and item sharing is essential to stay in touch with friends. Your buddy Pokémon will help you wherever and whenever it can. Soon, it will be able to bring gifts directly to you if you’re running low. Your buddy Pokemon will be able to visit nearby Poke stops to get more.

Niantic also said that “Currently, powering up your Pokémon can take quite some time. With this update, you’ll be able to give your Pokémon all the Candies and Stardust needed to power it up to your desired CP level at once. Now you can focus more of your time on honing your battle skills in the GO Battle League!”





The company also thanked trainers and gave them advice regarding the pandemic in a small message saying that “As we work to continue improving your gameplay experience, we wanted to express our gratitude for your continued support. Our team is working hard to address your feedback, as well as create new and exciting gameplay that can be enjoyed both from home and when we’re able to go out and explore together again. Please be aware of your surroundings when playing Pokémon GO.”





