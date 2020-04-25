Pokemon Journeys Will Arrive on Netflix Soon; Streaming Service Will Have One Piece Too

Netflix will have new additions to its roster of shows, and this time, the additions are two new anime: Pokémon Journeys: The Series as well as the well-beloved and long-time running anime series One Piece.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said the SVP of international business of the Pokémon Company International, Emily Arons.

The newest season of the franchise will arrive on the streaming service in June.

Besides Pokémon, there’s also another big anime addition to Netflix: a successful and well-loved anime series that took the world by storm.

According to Siliconera, the first two arcs of One Piece, “The East Blue” and “Alabasta,” will be available for streaming starting June 12.

For those who are new in the world of One Piece, two arcs may not seem so much, but these two alone make up the first 130 episodes of the series, giving the fans enough content to binge for a few days.

As of now, Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece currently has over 900 episodes.

Oda’s work has been in the pages of Shonen Jump since 1997 and was first made into an anime series in 1999.

Since then, it has been a massive success in and outside of Japan, gaining popularity even after more than two decades of being aired.

One Piece follows the story of the Straw Hat pirates, led by Luffy D. Monkey–a devil fruit eater–on a journey around the world with his friends to become the Pirate King. Along the way, he meets new friends and foes and grows stronger as a person and as a pirate.

For the last few years, fans of the anime series have been expecting a live-action movie, but there was no word until earlier this year when Oda himself posted an announcement on the film’s official Twitter account.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem like fans will see One Piece live-action soon enough on Netflix.

