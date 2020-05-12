Pokemon Sword and Shield: Gigantamax Pikachu Available for the First Time

17 SHARES Share Tweet

This is what long-time Pokemon Sword and Shield players have been waiting for: a Gigantamax Pikachu that they can finally capture and use in future battles to aid them.

As with other giant Pokemon that have previously appeared in both versions of the game, players should head to the Wild Area and join the Max Raid Battle, where the Gigantamax Pikachu spawns more frequently.

According to Comicbook, this is the first time that players can encounter and battle the giant Pikachu for a chance to capture it and add it to their Pokedex since the game’s initial launch last November.

Besides, this Gigantamax Pikachu will have the hidden ability Lightning Rod along with the move Surf, which would make it harder for wannabe trainers to pound the giant Pokemon into submission with a ground-type.

Best of all, this giant Pokemon has a G-Max move called Volt Crash that can automatically paralyze opponents.

It’s a pretty helpful move and a powerful one at that since it can paralyze even opponents that aren’t usually affected by Electric-type Pokemon.

Based on the news outlet’s report, competitive Pokemon Sword and Shield players have already discovered how helpful the Gigantamax Pikachu is.

Now, the giant Pikachu is made available to anyone who owns either the Pokemon Sword or Shield versions.

They can catch a Gigantamax Pikachu with a better Nature or stats.

Read Also: Pokemon GO Guide: How to Get Legendary Ho-Oh With Johto Throwback Challenge

For those who are quite new with the newest additions to the Pokemon franchise, these Gigantamax versions are exactly that: giant versions of the usual monsters you see in the game.

Sometimes, the game would change both the size and shape of the Pokemon, such as the case with the Gigantamax Meowth that was previously introduced to the game that not only made the Pokemon bigger but also longer.

Besides making them bigger, they also tend to have more powerful moves than usual that can aid them in battles.

With this event, many Pokemon fans are hopeful that they would soon be able to catch a Gigantamax Meowth and Gigantamax Eevee in the near future.

Both Pokemon have been introduced in the early days of Shield and Sword and have given the players some challenge while they were trying Max Raid Battles.

Nevertheless, neither of them were available for capture back then.

As with previous Gigantamax and Wild Area events, the Gigantamax Pikachu will only be available for a limited time.

Anyone who wants to get a chance of capturing this giant Pokemon could visit the Wild Area starting today until May 18.

The arrival of these giant versions of adorable Pokemon had fans wanting the real deal–and it turns out that there exist humongous chunky Pikachu and long-cat Meowth plushies, according to Geek Culture.

Unfortunately, anyone who wants one should visit Japan, as the stuffed toys are only available at the Pokemon Centre chains in Japan.

In addition, they aren’t cheap.

According to the report, the giant Pikachu costs 44,000 Yen ($580.61), while the giant Meowth is available for 33,000 Yen ($435.46).

Read Also: [VIDEO] League of Legends Update: Old Volibear Receives New Updates: Appearance, Skills and Playstyle Unveiled