Police in Glasgow have launched an urgent search for a woman who has been missing for the past 11 days.

Glasgow police have launched a public appeal for help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Nafisah Rehman, 33, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Raploch Avenue in Scotstoun on Thursday, December 9, according to information posted on Facebook by Police Scotland this morning.

She was last seen in Perth’s St John’s Shopping Centre on Monday, December 13, and she could still be in the area; however, she has previously visited Edinburgh.

Nafisah was last seen wearing a red jacket and grey trousers.

She frequently travels by bus and carries several bags.

Nafisah stands about 5ft 3 inches tall, has a medium build, and brown eyes and hair.

Officers are urging anyone with information on her location to contact them.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nafisah’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe and well,” said Inspector Gavin Smith of Partick Police Station.

“If Nafisah sees this appeal, she should call or return home to let people know she is safe and where she is.”

“We’re asking anyone who has seen her or knows anything about her whereabouts to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call Partick Police Station on 101 and mention incident number 712 from Thursday, December 9, 2021.