Porsche to recall 117,425 vehicles in China

Porsche plans to recall 117,425 imported vehicles in the Chinese market due to safety hazards, according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The affected Porsche Macan Series vehicles were made between March 5, 2014 and March 14, 2018, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The service lids of the fuel pumps of the affected vehicles are defective, posing safety hazards, said the statement.

The recall will start on April 1, 2020. The company promised to replace the defective parts free of charge, according to the statement.