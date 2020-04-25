Portugal prepares to welcome tourists from Spain

Portugal’s management to tackle the coronavirus is one of the positive examples of this pandemic. And it may pay off in the future, financially speaking. The neighboring country has just over 10 million inhabitants, slightly less than the total of, for example, the Community of Madrid and Valencia, and has only had to regret 854 deaths and more than 22,000 infected. Low figures, since it is bordering in its entirety with our country, which continues to be one of the most damaged in this health crisis

The less negative data from Portugal, the WHO itself gave it as an example of doing things well, have caused the Portuguese country to report this week that it is already preparing the reopening, with limitations, of tourism. Its economy minister, Pedro Siza Vieira, explained that “people will want to travel again and have experiences where security is valued.”

Tourism activity has grown considerably in Portugal, representing 8.5% of the country’s GDP. As in Spain, it is one of the engines of the economy and in recent years it has been attracting more and more tourists, breaking records in this statistic. And, according to sources in the sector, these years have successfully managed the tourism industry, with promotional policies and promoting public-private collaboration.

Although it is still far from the data of Spain in terms of arrivals and tourist spending, the image of control in this pandemic plays in favor of the neighboring country in order to welcome tourists who are suspicious of traveling once they return to open borders. “Portugal has given a positive image and in that sense it will position itself to attract tourists,” Pablo Díaz, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the Open University of Catalonia, explains to ABC.

Safe destination

Without a doubt, the key to security will play a crucial role when human trafficking between countries is enabled. The entire sector agrees that it is essential for the tourist recovery. The Portuguese Minister of Economy himself had an impact on this: «The objective is to ensure that tourists feel safe. We are going to show those who visit us that Portugal will be a safe place for tourism. ”

In this sense, Spain, with current figures, is still far from transmitting these feelings. Which translates into a possible loss of competitiveness if the situation extends in the coming months. “In the last five years Spain has been the most competitive country in tourism,” explained the CEO of Meliá Hotels, Gabriel Escarrer in a virtual discussion with the owner of Room Mate, Kike Sarasola and the president of the WTTC, Gloria Guevara. . In it he stressed that it was so thanks to the security he transmitted.

Escarrer is also president of Exceltur, an organization that estimates that tourist activity in Spain will lose more than 124,000 million euros if it is not resumed until the end of the year. From the tourist lobby it is also pointed out that another important element for it will be that at the time of the opening of tourism, it is not done with enormous restrictions because otherwise the image will not be positive, not only for the foreign tourist, but also for the national .

The second important leg of security will be the activation of protocols throughout the industry value chain. Spanish tourism is already working on a single protocol for the entire country that guarantees internal and external tourists that precautions are taken and that it is safe to travel to any part of our country. But the sector warns: “The protocol will not replace the previous image of the country.”

The decisive role of Europe

But not only internal protocols of each country will be necessary, but also a unique one of the European Union itself to guarantee destination countries that tourists who travel to it are not infected. The role of Europe in the resumption of tourism is going to be key. The entire sector is expectant to know if this coming summer flights will be allowed on the continent. The words of a few weeks ago by the Commission President herself, Ursula von der Leyen, recommending not to book the summer holidays yet do not invite optimism. Even so, in Spain they work against the clock to try to improve the country’s image for when the highest European body makes such a decision and thus not start at a disadvantage.

Likewise, from Brussels they seriously take into account the recovery of tourism. This week the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, has proposed that the sector receive at least 25% of the aid package that the EC plans to approve. A piece of news that the national sector has welcomed with optimism, thus contrasting with the aid from Spain, which they consider insufficient. .