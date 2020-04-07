Pound sterling PLUNGES after PM Johnson moved to ICU due to Covid-19

The British pound has fallen sharply in value compared to the dollar and euro following coronavirus-stricken UK PM Boris Johnson’s admission to an intensive care unit after his condition “worsened” in the hospital.

The pound dropped 0.3 percent against the dollar on the announcement Monday night, to the equivalent of $1.2229. Against the euro, it fell 0.1 percent to €1.1326.

The pound has dropped about a cent vs the US dollar following the news that @BorisJohnson is in intensive care #Covid19pic.twitter.com/3BQJiJlTOy — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) April 6, 2020

While the drop might not sound significant outside currency markets, it couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the pound, which was already trading at near historic lows against the dollar in recent weeks. The UK — like many of the world’s economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — has struggled to keep its economy afloat as nationwide lockdowns have forced many businesses to close their doors.

British pound has never been this cheap, Standard Chartered says https://t.co/uniBs4WttN via @ACPapucpic.twitter.com/soQ1do2ynK — Zoe Schneeweiss (@ZSchneeweiss) March 26, 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has stepped in to serve in Johnson’s stead while he is in the intensive care unit. The PM’s hospital admission was said at the time to be merely a precaution taken on doctors’ advice.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!