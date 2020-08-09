Poundland enters school uniform price war with clothing from £1

POUNDLAND has entered a price war on school uniforms by launching a range with clothing from £1.

Earlier this week, both Aldi and Lidl rolled out full uniforms for just £4.

Available in stores already, Poundland shoppers can nab polo shirts for £1, skirts, trousers, shoes and cardigans for £2 each as well as trousers for £3.

It means that if you nabbed a skirt, a polo shirt and a sweatshirt, you’d pay just £5 for the whole lot.

The full range is available in the 300 Poundland stores that currently have Pep&Co fashion outlets within its shops, the retailer told The Sun.

You’ll also find some of the back to school range in all Poundland stores.

The retailer has 800 shops across the UK. You can find your nearest one by using its store locator tool.

The items will be in stores for a limited time, although once they’re gone, they’re gone; so don’t hang around if you’re hoping to snap up a bargain.

Poundland’s back to school range caters for children aged three to 12 years old.

You can get away £1 cheaper by shopping at Lidl or Aldi, but these are also only available in stores so it’s best to be quick.

The next cheapest set costs £9.75 at Morrisons although here you get an extra jumper.

Parents may be able to claim up to £150 to help cover the cost of buying new school uniform this autumn.

But lots of councils no longer offer the grant, with some blaming years of cutbacks.

Meanwhile, struggling parents who work in supermarkets can apply for a new £150 clothing grant to help with the cost of school uniforms.