Premiums for Medicare in 2022 may be reduced to assist millions of Americans.

Premiums for Medicare in 2022 may be reduced to help millions of Americans.

MILLIONS of seniors may be eligible for lower Medicare premiums in 2022 after the cost of an Alzheimer’s disease drug was lower than expected.

Medicare Part B standard premiums are set to rise 14.5 percent this year, costing beneficiaries more than (dollar)21 per month.

The deductible for Part B is also increasing in 2022, from (dollar)203 to (dollar)233, in addition to the standard premium.

From 2021 to 2022, this represents a 14.8% increase.

Inflation, which is pushing up the price of goods and services as a result of the pandemic, is to blame for the sudden rise in premiums.

However, there’s a chance that Medicare Part B premiums will be reduced in 2022.

It comes after Biogen, the makers of the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, implemented a 50% price reduction on January 1, 2022.

After the “dramatic price change,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Monday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will reassess this year’s standard premium.

Last November, the higher-than-expected premiums were announced.

About half of the Medicare premium hike was attributed to the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, indicating that the data is now outdated.

It’s also unclear whether Medicare will cover it, and if so, how much.

CMS is “reviewing the secretary’s statement to determine next steps,” according to a CMS spokesperson.

This week, Medicare officials are expected to make a preliminary decision on whether or not to cover Aduhelm or to limit its use to a subset of patients.

In the spring, a final decision is expected.

The goal of the price change, according to Michel Vounatsos, CEO of Biogen, is to help lower costs for Alzheimer’s patients.

The company expects to be able to treat 50,000 more patients as a result of this price reduction.

“We have listened to our stakeholders’ feedback over the past several months, and we are now taking important steps to improve patient access to Aduhelm,” Mr Vounatsos said.

“Too many patients are not given the option of Aduhelm because of financial constraints, and as a result, they are progressing past the point where they would benefit from the first treatment to address an underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.”

“We recognize that this issue must be addressed in a way that the US healthcare system is perceived to be sustainable.”

The Sun also goes over five Covid-19 support programs that will run through 2022.

We also explain when student loan payments resume and when food stamps are distributed in each state.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.