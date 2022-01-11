President Erdogan says Turkish fighter jets will leave the hangar by 2023.

Turkish fighter jets will leave the hangar in 2023, according to President Erdogan.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s first indigenous combat aircraft will fly in 2025.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The first indigenous combat aircraft from Turkiye will take to the skies in 2023, according to the country’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a mass opening ceremony of 16 factories that will operate in the Space and Aerospace Industry Zone in the capital Ankara, an engineering hub for manufacturing the groundbreaking jet fighter, that the Turkish Fighter will make its maiden flight in 2025.

“After successfully completing its test procedures, it will take its place in the skies in 2029 as the Turkish Air Force’s strike force,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan stated that this hub will house the work of the project’s 2,300 engineers.

Turkey is one of only ten countries in the world that can design and build their own warships, as well as one of the top three drone producers, according to Erdogan.

Erdogan boasted about the growth of Turkiye’s defense industry over the last two decades under his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s rule, claiming that the country’s defense industry projects have surpassed 750.

Erdogan claimed that the company’s budget increased to (dollar)75 billion and that annual revenue increased to (dollar)10 billion.