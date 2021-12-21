President Erdogan’s new mechanism to shore up the Turkish lira has been met with a lira retaliation.

President Erdogan’s new mechanism to shore up the Turkish lira has prompted a lira retaliation.

Surprising markets, the Turkish lira has continued to rise against the US dollar, recovering from a record low of 18.36 to 11.2248.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, the Turkish lira rebounded after the country’s president announced a new financial mechanism to support the currency.

The new measures are being implemented in response to rising prices and exchange rates as the government pursues its “new economic model,” which emphasizes opposition to high interest rates.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the new instrument would allow foreign currency investors to achieve the same results while staying with the lira.

The liradollar exchange rate fell to 11.2248 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Tuesday morning, then fell below the level of 7.9, gaining nearly 40% against the dollar since Monday evening.

It’s been an insane day.

Timothy Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, called the comeback “insane.”

“Today is an absolutely insane day in Turkish FX.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen such intraday FX volatility in my 30(plus) year career,” Ash said.

Added a new mechanism

The government has claimed that the rise in exchange rates overlooked Turkey’s strong economic fundamentals, blaming high prices on hoarders and global factors.

According to Erdogan, the benefits of Turkey’s new approach will become clear in the next three to six months.

“Investors will be encouraged to move to Turkish lira-based assets through the issuance of government bills that are indexed to revenues from public economic enterprises that are transferred to the budget,” he explained.

The Turkish economy has a history of surprising its observers with its various dynamics, the most recent of which occurred on Monday.