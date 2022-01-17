President Xi Jinping of China has warned Europe and the United States about the dangers of rapidly rising interest rates.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, has warned Europe and the US about the dangers of rapidly rising interest rates.

In a time of rising geopolitical tensions, the supreme leader urges other powers to abandon a “Cold War mentality.”

Xi Jinping, China’s premier, has warned the United States and Europe against raising interest rates too quickly for fear of “slamming on the brakes of the world’s recovery from the coronavirus.”

In the face of rising geopolitical tensions, he called for greater global cooperation against Covid-19 and said China would send an additional 1 billion vaccine doses to other countries, while urging other powers to abandon a “Cold-War mentality.”

China’s supreme leader warned against raising interest rates and cutting stimulus spending or risk “serious economic consequences” from spillover effects, with developing markets bearing the brunt.

While global inflation risks arose, policymakers should strengthen economic policy coordination and develop policies to keep the global economy from collapsing once more.

“We must do everything possible to lift the pandemic’s shadow and promote economic, social, and economic recovery and development,” he said.

“No one can be protected by protectionism and unilateralism.”

They harm both others’ and one’s own interests in the end.

Even worse are hegemonic and bullying practices that go against the grain of history.

“A zero-sum strategy that maximizes one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help,” he added.

He stated that China “stands ready to work with” other countries on climate issues, but offered no new initiatives or resources.

It was up to the developed countries to provide financial and technological support.

His remarks came as China’s coal production hit new highs last year, with Beijing encouraging miners to boost output to protect the country’s energy supplies as the international price of gas skyrocketed.

China mined 384.6 million tonnes of coal last year, making it the world’s largest producer.

The previous record was set in November with 370.8 million tonnes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the Communist Party’s pledge to expand China’s economy.

Although the ruling party has taken steps in the last five years, including ending ownership restrictions in the automobile industry, business groups claim that foreign banks, technology companies, and other companies continue to face barriers that limit access to the most promising industries.

His remarks came as data revealed that China’s export-driven economy has recovered.

