Press conference with Maurer and Jordan – Corona emergency loans: “Interest rate is 0 percent” – SNB increases foreign exchange purchases

12:46 p.m.

The most important parameters for the emergency program of the Federal Council and the banks are presented today. From tomorrow, companies can then apply for an emergency loan from their house bank.

All banks proceed in the same way for processing inquiries. The federal government will publish an application form. With this, every company that wants support should go to the house bank where it has a company account. This identifies the company and the payment is quick.

There are two types of credit. Those under CHF 0.5 million and CHF 0.5 to 20 million. The federal government guarantees 100 percent of the loans for the small ones, and 85 percent for the large tranches. The federal government will post a form tomorrow, which companies can download and submit to their house bank.

The application for a loan of less than CHF 0.5 million should be kept very simple. All that is needed is rudimentary information about the company. The banks are unlikely to examine the application. The payment may take longer than the 30 minutes promised by Federal Councilor Ueli Maurer, but the banks promise a quick release. The company fills out the form, the person responsible signs it, scans it in and then submits it. In the best case, this is done via online banking, otherwise by email. It is not advisable to carry the form to the office.

Companies with a turnover of more than CHF 5 million can apply for larger loans. This should also be checked more quickly, but the banks need more information about the company, such as the annual report. There will also be clear guidelines as to what the company can do with the money or not.

The banks will be allowed to keep part of the interest income in the large loan tranches. This covers part of the administrative effort and the risk.

A company will not be able to apply for the emergency loan from several banks. There will be a database where banks can check whether they have already collected loans or not.

Many banks have already contacted their corporate customers in the past few weeks because they know their situation. Many customers have already approached their banks because the situation is difficult for them.