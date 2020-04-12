Price Analysis April 10: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, LTC, EOS, BNB, XTZ, LINK

The number of whales holding at least 1,000 BTC has been rising for the past few months, according to a report by Glassnode. The report also highlights that the accumulation continued during the recent slump on March 12 and 13 when Bitcoin’s price dropped below $4,000 levels. This suggests that the whales are bullish on Bitcoin due to the upcoming halving event in May.

Canadian asset manager 3iQ has launched “The Bitcoin Fund,” on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), which is tied to Bitcoin. Tyler Winklevoss said that this was a historic moment as it was “the first public Bitcoin fund listed on a major stock exchange.” The fund offers an opportunity to the investors to add Bitcoin to their portfolio without worrying about cryptocurrency security or custody.

