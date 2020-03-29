Price Analysis Mar 27: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, LTC, EOS, BNB, XTZ, LEO

The coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that it has brought along is the first of its kind in this generation. For weeks now, global equities markets have been swinging wildly due to the uncertainty. However, compared to the traditional markets, has been holding up quite well and its volatility has been gradually reducing in the past few days.

Pantera Capital Founder and CEO Dan Morehead believes that the current crisis “is like no other” and it can “have a larger global economic impact than any downturn in recent memory.” However, Morehead believes that after the initial days of correlation with the general markets, cryptocurrencies will start to trade independently. He expects the institutional investors to gradually enter the space and make big allocations to crypto that can carry Bitcoin to a new high “in the next twelve months.”

