Price of flights out of France hiked by up to 1,000% as shameless airlines cash in on desperate Brits

BRITS holidaying in France face paying up to 1,000% extra to escape back to the UK before new quarantine rules kick-in.

Airlines, ferries and the Eurostar have been branded “shameless” for “cashing in on desperate hard-working Brits” by experts as thousands race to cut holidays short.

Last night, half a million Brits were on holiday in France as the country was kicked off the government safe list.

Holidaymakers now have until 4am tomorrow morning to get back to the UK, or face having to quarantine for two weeks when they return.

The Sun has found a flight from Nantes, France to Edinburgh at 10.15pm tonight costs almost £250.

While exactly the same flight next Friday, August 21, costs £21.64 – an increase of 1,037% or £224.50 more.

While British Airways is charging 737% more for a flight from Nice to Heathrow this Friday compared to next week.

The flight, which leaves at 9pm tonight, costs £770 – an increase of £678 on the same flight just a week later.

What we know so far:

EasyJet is charging 191% more for a flight from Paris to Gatwick tonight.

Tonight’s ticket will set holidaymakers back £107 up from £37 next week.

While Eurostar is charging 67% extra on a ticket this afternoon – an extra £84.50 compared to the same train next Friday.

A DFDS ferry due to leave Calais to Dover this afternoon is 80% more, costing £196 up from £109 for the same one next week.

It’s not just prices rising that’s catching out Brits though, as empty seats are quickly selling out leaving holidaymakers stuck abroad.

Consumer expert Martyn James, from complaints tool Resolver, slammed the prices.

He said: “The prices are just bonkers. It’s shameless for airlines to profiteer from holidaymakers’ desperation.

“It’s unfair that hard-working Brits will bear the brunt of this.

“Those who can’t afford to miss out on work or are unable to work from home will likely be on lower salaries.

“The vast majority of holidaymakers will have booked before the pandemic.

“They are not risk takers, they’ve taken government advice and probably have saved for months or years to go on holiday.”

We earlier reported on how a BA flight from France to London quadrupled in price from £100 to £400 after the quarantine announcement last night.

The Sun also revealed how thousands of Brits will lose out on cash due to the new restrictions.

Airlines, ferries and Eurostar argue that prices change based on demand and deny they are cashing in on holidaymakers.

British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair also claim that as there are fewer flights operating at the moment there is increased demand which is pushing up prices.

Anyone with a BA flight already booked can bring their booking forward at no extra cost, although they will have to pay any difference in fares. The airline is also adding extra seats by using bigger planes.

A spokesperson from easyJet said: “As more seats are booked on a flight the price will rise so our fares start low and increase the closer it is to the date of departure.

“The fares highlighted are a direct result of high demand for flights so fares automatically increase as seats on the aircraft are booked. We do not artificially increase ticket prices.”

A Eurostar spokesperson added: “We have seen an increase in last minute bookings following the governments announcement, and as availability has fallen the price on remaining tickets has increased.”

A spokesperson from Ryanair said: “All of Ryanair’s fares are subject to availability and prices will increase with this demand. Ryanair fares are still half the price of our competitors.”

A DFDS spokesperson said: “During the summer prices up to £299 may apply on peak departures for a car and up to five people.

“For this weekend we have set a maximum (capped fare) of £229, mindful that we have very concerned passengers who wish to get home before the quarantine deadline.”

The ferry firm has also increased capacity to help with the increase in passengers – but it is limited due to social distancing rules.

The Netherlands and Malta were also added to the quarantine list last night.

Boris Johnson said yesterday that he had to be “absolutely ruthless” over imposing the travel rules, “even with our closest and dearest friends and partners”.

The Prime Minister added: “I think everybody understands that.

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.”

The new rule follows similar bans on all non-essential travel to Spain, Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas due to rising coronavirus cases.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about getting a refund if you’ve got a holiday booked to France.

And there’s a warning for Brits as dozens are barred from boarding flights to Greece because of confusing coronavirus forms.

When will the UK travel quarantine list be reviewed? Latest on countries including France and Spain.