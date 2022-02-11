Price prediction for Doge Killer: Will LEASH reach (dollar)5,000 in 2022?

Since its launch last spring, DOGE Killer has been on a wild ride, and some are wondering where the price will end up in the future.

The cryptocurrency has dropped 7% in the last 24 hours, to (dollar)1,545.65.

The most significant risk associated with cryptocurrencies is, of course, the extreme volatility to which they are subject.

This means they can rapidly fall or rise at any time.

For example, cryptocurrencies have recently taken a beating, owing in part to Russia’s proposal to prohibit cryptocurrency trading and mining.

In addition, as the Federal Reserve considers raising interest rates up to four times this year, cryptocurrencies have suffered.

Newer cryptocurrencies and meme coins are also subject to volatility.

Buyer beware: Doge Killer falls into both of these categories.

For those unfamiliar, a meme coin is derived from a social media or internet-based joke.

It’s important to remember that the internet could lose interest in a coin at any time and switch to another.

Doge Killer reached a high of (dollar)8,983.59 just weeks after its launch in April 2021.

It hasn’t gotten close to those levels since then.

To put it another way, if you’re not careful, you could lose a lot of money, so it’s critical to understand exactly what you’re purchasing.

We take a look at what Doge Killer is and where the price might go in the future.

To begin, the meme coin uses LEASH as its token and operates within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba’s developers recently announced plans to build a metaverse, with LEASH holders expected to be among the first to be able to buy land.

A metaverse is a virtual reality environment where users can communicate with one another.

Metaverses in the crypto space have recently gained traction, with Decentraland being one of the most popular.

Doge Killer’s stock has risen by 92% in the last week as a result of the news.

But the meme coin really only has one mission: to kill Dogecoin, as its name suggests.

Dogecoin was the go-to meme coin for crypto investors before Shiba and Doge Killer.

Critics of Dogecoin, on the other hand, argue that it isn’t as “community-driven” as Shiba.

While Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has had some influence on Dogecoin’s price in the past, it has seen little movement recently compared to Shiba and Doge Killer.

Shiba is also known as the “Dogecoin killer” at times.

Shiba and Doge Killer have both increased by 53% in the last month, whereas Dogecoin has only increased by 2%.

