Price rises are on the way, but the Bank of England’s governor reassures MPs on interest rates.

Cost of living: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warns of price rises but reassures MPs on interest rates.

Andrew Bailey tells the Treasury Select Committee that interest rates will not return to pre-financial-crisis levels, but that inflation is a concern.

After inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.4 percent, the Governor of the Bank of England said he believes interest rates will not return to pre-financial-crisis levels, but he also warned that price rises could last longer than expected.

Low interest rates in the UK and globally have a “structural reason,” according to Andrew Bailey, because more investment is needed to meet the demands of an ageing population and combat low productivity.

The Bank’s Governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday that financial markets do not expect energy prices to start falling until the second half of 2023.

He described it as a “significant shift” that could affect the Bank’s expectations that higher inflation levels would only be temporary.

He added that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine played a part in the change in gas price expectations.

“I have to be honest with you, that’s a very great concern,” he told MPs, citing a 12 percent increase in oil prices since January as a contributing factor.

Mr Bailey explained that until recently, the Bank of England and other central banks believed that many of the factors driving inflation, such as global supply chain disruptions and wholesale energy price increases, were “transitory.”

However, it appeared that the pressures might not be as brief as had been anticipated.

The Governor went on to say that there were troubling signs of broader wage increases across the UK economy.

Wages have risen dramatically in key jobs and sectors, as companies seek to attract and retain workers, such as lorry drivers.

Officials are concerned that wage increases will spread throughout the economy in response to rising inflation, causing above-target inflation to become more entrenched.

He warned that “they’re beginning to see some evidence of this,” according to a recent annual survey of regional Bank agents.

To help control rising inflation, the Bank raised interest rates in December from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent.

To the surprise of the financial markets, it had held off in November.

It is pressed into action.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Cost of living: Bank of England chief gives price rise warning but reassures MPs over interest rates